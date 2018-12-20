Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Interfered at TLC, Gets Mocked by Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

No one expected Ronda Rousey to impact TLC’s main event. So when she sabotaged both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the WWE Universe had questions that needed to be answered. But Rousey’s explanation wound up being a punchline.

Over the last month, both Flair and Lynch have had chaotic episodes with Rousey. Rousey securing Asuka’s big win at TLC looked like revenge for the Raw Women’s Champion, but that’s not Rousey is calling it.

“#TLC wasn’t revenge, it was a warning. @charlottewwe @beckylynchwwe You’re both lucky I let you off so easy. Asuka deserves to be champion more than either of you cheating cowards. And @beckylynchwwe says SHE came at ME head on!? @beckylynchwwe has only ever attacked me when my back was turned – that’s some more #BackwardsBullshitBecky. If you and @charlottewwe are smart you’ll consider the score settled, learn this lesson, move on…. and don’t provoke me again.”

Never one to miss out on a Twitter fight, Lynch fired back, with the objective to make Rousey look like an idiot.

I remember now you said I attacked you with your “pants down,” you little weirdo. Not going to lie though, I did walk in to your dressing room and see an ass – but it was fully dressed. pic.twitter.com/NTAYxf745f — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2018

Flair too got in a lick with photo evidence of her tormenting Rousey during their match at Survivor Series.

Rousey may be over her head trying to combat both Flair and Lynch on Twitter, but she’s at least supplying good fodder. The three of these women seem like they’re on a collision course but it’s still unknown how WWE will facilitate their fights. There’s a belief that Flair and Rousey will go one-on-one at the Royal Rumble, with the winner likely getting Becky Lynch at WrestleMania — provided she does indeed win the Rumble herself. There’s also another idea floating around that WWE will stick them in a triple threat match at ‘Mania. However, right now, it’s just too early to make any guarantees other than this trio will wrestle each other in big matches in 2019.