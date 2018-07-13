Rusev Day Just Became a Real Thing in Tennessee

Rusev Day may be a funny line on WWE television, but it actually became a real thing in Knox County, Tennessee this week.

Tim Burchett, the current Mayor of Knox County, issued a proclamation on Thursday declaring the day to legitimately be declared Rusev Day in the area. Rusev himself posted a photo to Instagram showing the certificate. He was alongside WWE star Kane (Glenn Jacobs), who is running to be the new Mayor of Knox County. Both Kane and Rusev are wearing Jacobs for Mayor t-shirts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Great time tonight at @PowellAuction! Thanks to everyone who attended and helped out! And thanks to @timburchett for declaring it #RusevDay in Knox County! pic.twitter.com/rfgH9QpZp4 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 13, 2018

Rusev does live in Nashville, Tennessee, which is about 180 miles west of Knox County. He was obviously in town helping Jacobs campaign for his Mayor run, which should be a near certain victory for the WWE star. Jacobs, a Libertarian, is running as the GOP nominee for the Mayoral seat. The area is heavily Republican.

Burchett is the current Mayor who will be stepping down at the end of his term. This isn’t the first time he has made an unusual declaration as Mayor to honor someone for the day. Back in 2012, he declared November 16th to be Knox County Bigfoot Day.

Rusev has a lot going on this week besides helping Kane campaign for Mayor. He’s set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE championship this Sunday at Extreme Rules, one of the biggest matches of his WWE career. Though it’s incredibly unlikely he will be victorious, he hasn’t been positioned at this level since his feud with John Cena several years ago. Add in the Rusev Day declaration, and this will have been a heck of a week for the WWE superstar.