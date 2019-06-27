Rusev Pokes Fun at WWE Hiring Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman

Numerous WWE Superstars showed their excitement on social media after WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff had been hired as the respective executive directors for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live on Thursday.

But Rusev, whose only televised appearance since mid-April was competing in the 50-man battle royal at Super ShowDown, took his reaction in a different direction while also throwing shade at the Wild Card Rule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wild card rules we get Hulk Hogan on Monday and Hollywood Hogan on Tuesday …… i love it! — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 27, 2019

“Wild card rules we get Hulk Hogan on Monday and Hollywood Hogan on Tuesday …… i love it!” he wrote.

Though he refuted it on Twitter, Rusev’s absence from weekly WWE television is reportedly due to him asking for time off from the touring schedule. A new report came out this week via the Wrestling Observer stating the former United States Champion’s contract would be ending in the near future. There was no official date on when that will end nor any reports on him accepting/rejecting a new deal.

WWE put out a press release on the Heyman/Bischoff hirings shortly after the news broke from Sports Illustrated.

“In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” the release read. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”

Heyman gave his thoughts on potential returning to the creative team during an interview with ComicBook.com back in May.

“I have interest in anything that serves the product and whether that’s performing with Brock Lesnar, or producing Brock Lesnar, or working with Ronda Rousey, or any of the new talents that are about to explode in 2019 and 2020,” Heyman said. “I serve at the pleasure of the WWE audience and so that every one knows I’m not just paying lip services with that statement. Please note, I didn’t give the politically correct, public relations statement of ‘I serve at the pleasure of the WWE Universe.’ I meant what I said, I serve at the behest and the pleasure of the WWE audience.

“Anything that I can do to deliver to them a better product, a more forward thinking presentation, a more innovative approach to what WWE and or sports entertainment should be in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc., moving forward, that’s what I’m interested in being involved in,” he added.