Watch: Sami Zayn Gets Into Shouting Match With a WWE Fan for Allegedly Yelling Homophobic Slurs

Sami Zayn has been antagonizing WWE fans ever since he returned from injury earlier this year. But during a live event at Daytona Beach on Sunday, Zayn got into a shouting match with a fan at ringside that resulted in the fan being escorted away from the ring. Zayn was out for a steel cage match involving “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura and heard the fan allegedly shout homophobic slurs. A video of Zayn confronting the fan quickly made its way online, as wrestling fans took to Twitter to explain what had happened.

After allegedly being called the slur, Zayn can be heard shouting back “Say it louder for everyone, homophobic dick!”

Some of this 🤷‍♂️, essentially get this guy out of here pic.twitter.com/d2LKb6PfYM — John Betz (@JohnBetz) December 9, 2019

Zayn was applauded for standing up to the man by wrestling fans on Twitter.

“This world needs more people like Sami Zayn,” one fan wrote.

We all support @SamiZayn in this situation. Fans like this should just be ejected immediately with no refunds, banned for life. The culture of toxicity needs to end, and quite frankly its only gotten worse There is always one asshole per section. pic.twitter.com/sIZ1oAFIDe — Deadly Pika™️ (@PikaPriest) December 9, 2019

Despite playing an antagonistic role on television, Zayn has been a vocal supporter for various social causes, including the Sami For Syria campaign he launched back in 2017.

We are live!

The #SamiForSyria campaign has been launched. LET’S START A MOBILE CLINIC IN SYRIA! Please share widely and donate whatever you can, because together we can and will save lives. Donate at: https://t.co/gvJde5jnnl Thank you all so much for your support! pic.twitter.com/dMUtK7KvUt — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 8, 2019

As part of the charity, Zayn released a “Dream Match” ti-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees featuring himself and his masked alter ego, El Generico. As of three weeks ago, the shirt had already generated $12,000.

In recent months Zayn has worked as the mouthpiece for Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and has not wrestled on television since August.

