Samoa Joe Comments On Dean Ambrose Leaving The WWE

As we get closer to April, the pending exit of Dean Ambrose from the WWE becomes more and more real.

The former multi-time champion and member of The Shield reportedly turned down an offer from WWE to re-sign with the company. The deal offered to him was reportedly for five years and would have continued paying him at a very generous rate, but Ambrose is frustrated creatively with WWE and wants to try his hand elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Samoa Joe, a man who has seen his fortunes rise since joining the WWE, recently commented on Ambrose’s pending departure and was extremely complimentary toward him, noting that Dean’s exit will be a significant loss for the company.

“Dean’s a fantastic performer and there’s no doubt about it,” Joe told The News Tribune. “Me saying that is like saying the sky is blue. As far as his departure, I think Dean’s the type of cat that he wants to do things that he’s into and if he’s not into what he’s doing at a certain time then he’ll have no problem stepping away and pursuing other things.

“If that’s the case then cool, more power to him. I think there are so many people who are wrapped up in the needs and wants of wanting to become a WWE superstar that they forget sometimes there other goals they want to achieve. I think Dean is a goal-oriented person and when he gets a goal in mind he’s going to try and accomplish it, more power to him. He will be missed.”

Joe is scheduled to take part in the six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this evening at WWE Elimination Chamber. The show only features three matches from the RAW brand and Ambrose is not on the card, though that doesn’t mean he won’t make a surprise appearance during the show.