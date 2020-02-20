Samoa Joe Injured During Commercial Shoot

Samoa Joe is dealing with yet another injury, according to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Joe was once again missing from Monday Night Raw this week during the ongoing feud between Seth Rollins & his disciples and Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders, and according to Ryan Satin it’s because he hit his head during a table spot while filming a commercial. Satin added “Sources tell us Joe could be out of action for a considerable amount of time. The former Ring of Honor, TNA World Heavyweight and NXT Champion has had rotten luck with injuries lately, including a thumb injury he suffered in December and a concussion he suffered in late January off a suicide dive. He had just made his return to television on Feb. 10 before this latest injury happened

Joe has yet to comment on the injury on either his Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Between his ROH and TNA runs, Joe was regarded as one of the best independent wrestlers in the world when he finally signed with WWE back in 2015. However despite challenging for the WWE and Universal Championships numerous times, “The Samoan Submission Machine” has always come up short. He talked about that during an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast back in August.

“You know what, honestly, time and where we’re at in the story,” Joe said. “In terms of what the future holds I’m pretty confident about it. Let me put it this way, I’ve faced a lot worse odds in overcoming things and I’m pretty confident of overcoming this one.”

He was then asked if holding either title was important to him.

“For my legacy and for what the fans who have followed me throughout my career, it’s very important. For me personally, I find a great amount of enjoyment in what I do. I’m able to do what I do around the world, this is my dream job and I love it,” he said. “That being said, it’s also very important to me, damn it. Are you crazy? Of course, it’s important to me and my legacy. It’s important to both.”

