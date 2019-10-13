Sasha Banks Potentially Pulled From WWE Raw Match With Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the first night of the 2019 WWE Draft on Friday, and she was booked to appear on Monday Night Raw for another match with Becky Lynch to try and earn the Blue Brand the first pick of the night. However that might not be the case anymore. Even though the announcement on WWE.com is still up, various cable guides have started advertising a match between Lynch and Charlotte Flair instead.

After her intense match at Hell in a Cell against Lynch, Banks wasn’t medically cleared to compete on last week’s Raw. The injury was first reported as a back injury, but PWInsider then followed up by reporting Banks had injured her tailbone.

Cable guide advertises Becky Lynch vs Charlotte tomorrow on #RAW rather than Lynch vs Banks pic.twitter.com/To3IDG8Pcu — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 13, 2019

Whether or not the guide’s advertising is a mistake remains to be seen.

Joining Banks on the Blue Brand is Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, The Revival, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery. Below is the list of wrestlers the two shows will get to pick from during Raw.

Aleister Black

Ali

Andrade

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Brock Lesnar

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Charlotte Flair

Cedric Alexander

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Drake Maverick

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Elias

Erick Rowan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

King Corbin

Jinder Mahal

Liv Morgan

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

The Miz

No Way José

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Sarah Logan

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Titus O’Neil

Banks returned from a four-month hiatus back in August and quickly turned heel to kick off a feud with Lynch. Though reports of her being upset with the company’s creative direction spread for months, she claimed her break was more about her mental health.

“I feel like it was so much… so many bad things just kept happening, and I didn’t know how to deal with them,” Banks said during her episode of WWE Chronicle. “I think what really started it all, feeling sad was the whole Paige situation. That really sucked. And having fans, like, destroy me and destroy my work. I pride myself on my work so much and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. And, um, that sucked. And that made me question myself as a wrestler.”