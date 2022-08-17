Sasha Banks Robbed in Oakland

Sasha Banks has been MIA from WWE programming, but The Boss has not shied away from the public eye. Since walking out of Monday Night Raw with tag partner Naomi this past May, Banks made an appearance at Chicago's C2E2 Expo, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Most recently, Banks and Naomi strutted the red carpet at Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere. While a management shift within WWE has fans optimistic about the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions returning to weekly television sooner than later, the road back to her employer hit a literal bump earlier this week.

Banks took to social media to reveal that her car was robbed in Oakland "just five minutes" after parking it.

Sasha got robbed in Oakland. Thankfully she’s safe. pic.twitter.com/w5pcDwuSb3 — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 17, 2022

Further videos shared on Banks' Instagram Story included security camera footage, which showcased the hooded robber smashing her rear windshield and taking items. Banks captioned that video, "Have fun with the hair products," indicating those were the only valuables the thief got away with.

Aside from a couple of cryptic social media posts from Naomi, the duo have stayed relatively quiet about their WWE status since their now-infamous walkout three months ago. This is not the first time that Banks has been frustrated with her WWE position, as she previously requested her release from the company in 2019.

"It was at that WrestleMania [in 2019] when I was just like, 'Woah, I'm not nervous. I don't feel anything and this is Wrestle – freaking – Mania.' I couldn't believe it! The biggest fangirl that wanted this her entire life didn't feel anything at the biggest show ever?" Banks recalled her mindset at that time. "I mean, this is every wrestler's dream to be here, and at the very moment, I knew that I needed to take a break. And I was like, alright, I've got to go find myself and I did, and it's the best decision I ever made and I'm so thankful that I did.

"I felt like I wasn't giving my highest good. So if I'm not giving my highest good, if I'm not being the best, if I'm not being used as the best, then I've got to go find that. I'm always that performer wanting to be #1 and I felt in my heart that I just wasn't feeling good. I wasn't feeling good, so I felt like I did all that I could and I needed that break, I needed that release. And then Vince [McMahon] told me no and that was a great decision on both ends because he knew what he saw."

Unlike 2019, Banks' current frustrations appear to stem from creative direction rather than burnout. That said, both periods of unrest revolve around the booking of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, as Banks and then-partner Bayley dropped their newly-won straps to The IIconics at WWE WrestleMania 35, a creative decision they disagreed with. The current frustration is not over losing those tag titles but rather how they are booked, as Banks did not want to tease dissension between her and Naomi while the two were champions together. The night that Banks and Naomi walked out, the plan was for Naomi to pin Banks in a No.1 Contender's six-woman match.

