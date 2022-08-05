Sasha Banks Status for C2E2 Updated Amidst WWE Return Rumors

There's been quite a few reports and rumors swirling around Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado), Naomi (Trinity Fatu), and WWE in recent weeks, and some of them indicate that Banks and Naomi could be on the way back to WWE now that there's new leadership in charge, specifically Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Before the latest developments, Varnado revealed her first official post-WWE appearance would be at C2E2, and then it was revealed that Trinity would also be appearing at the show. The post announcing this on Twitter was deleted though, leading some to speculate Varnado wouldn't be attending (perhaps because she's returning during tonight's SmackDown), but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has confirmed that she is still scheduled for the event despite the deleted Tweet.

Sapp received confirmation from C2E2 regarding Varnado's appearance at the convention. On Twitter Sapp wrote, "C2E2 has confirmed to me that Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado is still scheduled for the event, despite them deleting their tweet promoting it."

C2E2 has confirmed to me that Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado is still scheduled for the event, despite them deleting their tweet promoting it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 5, 2022

That's good news for those in attendance, as many were looking forward to getting to meet Varnado at the event. Now, her being at C2E2 doesn't necessarily mean she can't still make tonight's SmackDown and then head back in time for the show, but we'll just have to wait and see if that is actually in the cards. C2E2 is located in Chicago, IL while tonight's SmackDown is located in Greenville, South Carolina.

WWE fans first started getting their hopes up when a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that there were attempts being made by WWE to reconcile with Varnado and Fatu. Triple H showed that he is game for bringing back stars that were previously released after bringing back Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, and perhaps Varnado and Fatu will see the change in leadership as a big step in the right direction regarding how the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are treated.

When WWE revealed the two were suspended indefinitely, they also revealed a tournament was going to be held for new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but that never happened and we haven't heard about the Championships since.

