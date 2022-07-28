WWE Reportedly Making Attempts to Reconcile with Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE is entering a new era with the retirement of Vince McMahon, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepping into Co-CEO roles while Triple H steps in to run creative. The first major event of this new era is SummerSlam, and some fans are hoping that Triple H's new role could lead to a much hoped-for return. A new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter might provide some hope to those wanting to see Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE, and while he still says they are gone at the moment, he's also heard there would be attempts to reconcile, especially with Vince now out of the picture.

During an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, Meltzer said "It's kind of up in the air. I mean, they're gone. The last I heard was that there would be attempts to be made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet."

Details have been slow to surface regarding Banks and Naomi's releases, but the last details that came out indicated that Banks had worked out her release. She recently announced that she would be making an appearance at C2E2, and then reports stated that when asked she wouldn't be taking any wrestling-related conventions or appearances until 2023.

Naomi hasn't announced any upcoming appearances, though some of her social media posts seem to have been related to her ongoing situation with WWE. As for WWE, they've not mentioned Naomi or Banks on television since the week they walked out ahead of a Monday Night Raw. Later that day they addressed Naomi and Banks on TV and then later in the week on SmackDown they revealed that the duo had been indefinitely suspended.

They also revealed that a tournament would be held to crown new WWWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but as of yet that tournament hasn't happened and there's been no mention of plans for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Banks and Naomi returning to WWE would be a huge deal, but whether or not either wants to return is unknown. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.

