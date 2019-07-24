Report: WWE Kept Scott Hall Out Of The Ring For ‘Toast To RAW’ Segment

WWE achieved its highest rated edition of Monday Night RAW in over a year this Monday night, and the show ended with a memorable segment featuring all of the stars from the past brought back for RAW Reunion in the ring together.

Well, almost everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE gave explicit instructions for Scott Hall to be held out of the ring during the final “Toast to RAW” segment that featured “Stone Cold” Steve Austin passing out beers to his fellow stars and chugging a few of them.

Instead, Hall sat ringside next to the announcers. The reasons for this are obvious to any long time fans. Hall has struggled with alcoholism throughout his life, a subject broached by the 2016 WWE-produced documentary Living On A Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story, as well as during director Steve Yu’s 2015 documentary The Resurrection of Jake The Snake Roberts.

Hall’s alcoholism has controversially been used in the past by both WCW and WWE, so this time out the company was careful with what they presented and the positions they put the WWE Hall of Famer in, which was unquestionably the right decision.

Many fans watching noticed that a couple of other performers passed on beers. Shawn Michaels and Alicia Fox were both in the ring for the final segment but were seen declining offers to partake in a toast with Austin.