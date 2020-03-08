Scott Steiner Health Update: Wife Says He’ll Make a Full Recovery

Former WCW and WWE star Scott Steiner was rushed to the hospital on Friday after collapsing at Impact Wrestling‘s A-Town Beatdown event in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then both Scott D’Amore and Tommy Dreamer have been giving updates on the former world champion’s status, and on Saturday night Steiner’s wife Christa gave the best update yet. According to her, the 57-year-old will make a full recovery.

“First of all I went to thank everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING for taking such great care of my husband

@ScottDAmore @THETOMMYDREAMER @johnnyswinger2 @JoeyRyanOnline @IMPACTWRESTLING & Cobb County EMTs. We appreciate all the well wishes, thoughts & prayers. He will make a [100 emoji] recovery,” she wrote.

Dreamer then tweeted out the same news.

Steiner reportedly underwent a heart procedure on Saturday following his collapse. Since the news broke numerous wrestlers have reached out to offer their condolences.

Only love for Scott Steiner may you recover at God speed to only perfect health,Gods got you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 7, 2020

Despite having made his wrestling debut way back in 1986, Steiner has remained active on the independent wrestling scene in recent years. In the past year alone he’s wrestled for Impact Wrestling, Chikara and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Throughout his runs in WWF and WCW, Steiner racked up nine world tag team championship reigns alongside his brother Rick Steiner, as the Steiner Brothers. His lone reign as WCW World Heavyweight Champion came in 2000.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Steiner’s health as they become available.