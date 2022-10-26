Seth Rogen Believes A Young WWE Hall of Famer Looks Just Like Him

Odds are you didn't know that Seth Rogen used to be a WWE superstar, though that's probably because it isn't actually true. You'd be forgiven for thinking that though after glancing at an old WWE backstage photo that's resurfaced and made the rounds online, and Rogen had some fun with it. The photo in question is of WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and it shows a younger Jacobs in the 90s backstage wearing a Raw Is War shirt with glasses. The 90s WWE Twitter account shared the photo, and Rogen noticed the similarities, writing "Damn, my secret has been revealed."

You can definitely see some similarities there, especially with Jacobs wearing the glasses and not his usual creepy mask and red and black gear. Also it does get you thinking about what Rogen jumping into the WWE would look like, and since we've seen so many from outside wrestling jump in the ring, who knows, maybe it will happen!

Damn, my secret has been revealed. https://t.co/RNiSU41GJz — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2022

Kane is also synonymous with The Undertaker, known collectively as the Brothers of Destruction. The two stars were in each other's orbit for most of their careers, whether that meant taking each other on directly or joining forces as a Tag Team. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg from A&E, Undertaker talked about their time working together, revealing he would have loved to be able to work with him more throughout his career.

"I think the audience really loved our feuds. But man, I still remember the first time we walked out together, and people were losing their minds," Undertaker said. "Because you just visualize, like, holy c**p. That is the Lord of Darkness, and that is Kane. I think they just fantasized. Like, who is gonna to give these guys any kind of match?"

"I love working with him. I wished we could've worked more," Undertaker said. "I think, you know, apples and oranges, but I think we could've probably been one of the greatest tag teams to ever come down. I mean, who can you match up against Kane and The Undertaker? Not only physically, but then you put these over-the-top, superpower characters... [t]here's no holes in that. It was always fun. We saw the business the same. He was such an unselfish person."