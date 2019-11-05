Seth Rollins and Adam Cole Battle In WWE RAW Main Event

For the second time in four days, Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship in the main event of a WWE television show.

Cole faced off against Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW this week, a match set up earlier in the night when Rollins and Triple H shared the ring as Rollins lamented his future in WWE. Triple H eventually told Rollins “you’re either with me or you’re against me,” an overture to get Rollins to join NXT.

Rollins followed that segment up saying that if he’s coming to Wednesday nights, he’s only going to do it as “the man.” A match was then made official for Rollins to challenge Cole for the title later on RAW.

Last Friday night, Cole defeated Daniel Bryan clean in the main event of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Unlike the SmackDown match, the RAW main event ended in a disqualification. After a competitive contest, Rollins was getting ready to hit a kick to Cole when the Undisputed Era ran out and grabbed his leg, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Following that, we got a massive brawl involving members of the RAW and NXT rosters to close the show.