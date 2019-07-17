Seth Rollins Says Critics Are Jealous of His Relationship With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins teamed up with his real-life girlfriend Becky Lynch to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday. And while Rollins would not still be Universal Champion by the end of the night (you can thank Brock Lesnar for that), the couple stood tall over the heels after Rollins devastated Corbin with a kendo stick, a steel chair and three consecutive Curb Stomps.

Building up to the match WWE had Rollins and Lynch cut a handful of promos together both in the ring and backstage. A handful of critics felt that the promos felt a bit stilted, leading to a criticism that while the pair were a real-life couple, they didn’t have much onscreen chemistry.

Rollins had some words for those critics in a new interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

“I think those critics might be a little jealous,” Rollins said. “I think that’s where a lot of that stems from. I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be to fond of the guy who’s dating her either so I get that. We have such great chemistry I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.”

The three-time former world champion won a 10-man battle royal on Monday Night Raw this week to earn a rematch against Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Meanwhile Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Natalya on the same night.

Rollins explained in a recent interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he and Lynch were initially hesitant to let their relationship be used on WWE television.

“When you’re first approached about the idea you’re like, ‘Ah, I don’t know how this is going to work, is it going to work?’ I’ve never done anything like that before, I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the couples have been portrayed in the past, sometimes it’s a bit sketchy especially on the woman’s end. So I know some of her concerns about that, and mine as well.

“We had discussions, but once we sat down and brainstormed about it — because at the end of the day they’re not going to go for it with the idea if it’s not something we’re comfortable with — once we sat down and brainstormed and talked about how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, I think that we decided it would actually be a pretty fun thing to do and a cool thing to do.”