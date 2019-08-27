Watch: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman Universal Championship Match Set for WWE Clash of Champions

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman may be the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions, but the pair were focused on a much bigger prize during Monday Night Raw this week. In a backstage segment the two men celebrated their victory from a week prior over The O.C., before Strowman made it clear that he wanted to challenge Rollins for his WWE Universal Championship.

Rollins said he doesn’t run away from a fight, and the pair shook hands to make the match official for the Clash of Champion pay-per-view on Sept. 15. On top of their title match, the pair will also defend their tag titles on the same night against a team that has yet to be named.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michael Cole was quick to announce that Clash of Champions will mark the first time reigning tag champions have had to defend their titles and then face each other in the same night. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won an eight-team gauntlet match later in the evening to earn a tag title shot against Strowman and Rollins.

Rollins’ tag title victory marked the third time in his career that he has held more than one championship at once. He famously beat John Cena at SummerSlam in 2015 to become both WWE and United States Champion, and held the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championship alongside Dean Ambrose in late 2018.

Should Strowman beat Rollins, it will mark the first time the “Monster Among Men” has held a world title (and a singles title) since joining WWE.