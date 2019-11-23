Seth Rollins Wants To Face CM Punk in WrestleMania 36 Main Event

Seth Rollins appeared on a local Chicago radio station on Friday to promote this Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV event in the city, but the bigger news coming out of the interview was Rollins continuing his feud with CM Punk.

This time, Rollins put a challenge out there. Specifically, for a main event match at WrestleMania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re in his backyard, right (Sunday at Survivor Series)? Literally, we could probably get to his house in like 10 minutes,” Rollins told 101 WKQX when asked about Punk. “I don’t know where he lives but we could probably get there pretty quickly. He knows where I’m going to be Sunday, and Monday, and maybe Saturday. Maybe Friday, who knows? He knows for sure where I’m going to be on Sunday and Monday. Maybe he’s hiding out in LA, waiting to sit behind his little desk. Or maybe he’s a little keyboard warrior too, who knows? I don’t know what he’s up to, but he bottom line is – wherever, whenever he wants to do the thing, if he wants to man up and do it, I’m there. For me, the only place the match happens is at WrestleMania, in the main event. That’s the only reason I’m picking a fight with him. I’ve got no other interest than that. If he’s interested, it’s out there. Any time you’re ready, let’s go.”

He continued his thoughts.

“It’s been a good bit of banter back & forth,” Rollins said. “The bottom line is – the funny thing is, for me, from a guy telling me I need to look for relevancy, here’s someone who has been in the doldrums for the past few years because he got his butt kicked in the Octagon, so bad that he didn’t want to show his face anywhere. Now he shows back up on a WWE TV show, called WWE Backstage. You can say it’s a FS1 show all you want, which it is, and you might be paid by FOX, but that show doesn’t exist without our company. The company you left 5 years ago. So, say whatever you want, play it however you want. That’s what Punk always does.

“But at the end of the day, if he wants to come on our show and run his mouth about me and a company he’s had no part of for the last 5 years, then of course I’m going to stand up for us. This is a place that has given me everything that I’ve ever wanted in my life. Not only me, but it’s provided a living for my family, for people that I love, that I care about. Of course I’m going to have its back. I’m not going to let you push it around, and push me around, and act like you’re so cool. You couldn’t bust a cherry in a fruit fight, dude. I want to make some money – so, if CM Punk wants to talk all the smack in the world, I’ve invited him a million times now to come to my ring, to my domain, on live television. Where you can’t hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Come, let’s do this thing, man. Let’s fight, let’s fight it out like men.”

Would you want to see CM Punk and Seth Rollins square off in the final match of WrestleMania 36? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript.]