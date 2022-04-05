Seth Rollins: If You Want to Be the Best in the World, Come to WWE

Seth Rollins spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast this week following his WrestleMania 38 match with Cody Rhodes on Saturday. Rollins has been a vocal supporter of the WWE for many years, and late in the interview, he was asked if there were any other stars from outside the company that he’d like to see follow in Rhodes’ footsteps and join WWE. Rollins said that for anybody who wants to consider themselves the absolute best in the world, they need to come to WWE.

“Anybody who wants to come work in the big leagues,” Rollins said with a laugh (h/t Fightful). “I said it to him [At WrestleMania], I’ve said it before, this is the premier professional wrestling company on the planet. I know, ‘don’t say professional wrestling,’ doesn’t matter. We have the best in the world and now we have Cody Rhodes on top of that and he is joining that club. If you want to be the best, don’t go play rinky-dink, come here, do your thing here. We are the best, top-notch, across the board. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else or anywhere else, I love it, do what you do, you guys are tremendous and there are great talents out there, but this is where you are the best. This is where you find out if you can hack it on the top, top level.”

He also acknowledged that his comments would likely ruffle some feathers online — “The internet is going to be pretty mad at me. They don’t like when I say words.”

Rollins also reflected on his match with Rhodes, saying, “I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about Saturday. It certainly was a moment that will live in time and history of this industry, but I lost, and losing at WrestleMania is not fun. I have been on the losing end of some very important matches at WrestleMania, I’ve been on winning said of some things as well, and losing sucks, no matter how you slice it. The moment will live forever though, that’s how I have to remember it, the moment will live forever. I always tell people, those big stadium events, the ring is like the eye of the hurricane. It’s very calm, maybe because it’s like my zen space. For whatever reason, it feels very calm to me and it was very surreal watching him come down the ramp knowing everything he’s been through the past six, seven years and everything he came back for. It was cool. It was cool to see the reaction and I was, in many ways, happy for him.”