Seth Rollins Passionately Defends WWE in Twitter Campaign

After months of seeing fans and fellow wrestlers take shots at WWE in interviews and on social media, Seth Rollins decided to start punching back on Twitter this weekend.

The Universal Champion’s crusade to defend the WWE kicked off on Saturday night when he retweeted a post from WWE’s main Twitter account promoting Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, writing “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show had been critically panned leading up to Sunday night given how many rematches littered the card. But Rollins doubled down after the triple threat Cruiserweight Championship match on the kickoff show between Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

“See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many,” Rollins wrote. “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t.”

And once the critics started to disagree, Rollins stayed on the offensive.

Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

One fan responded with “Seth, I love ya but seriously dude.. dial it down a notch.” Rollins refused.

Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I’ve sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know. https://t.co/9wISLrevCr — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Will Ospreay, reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion in New Japan and considered by many to be the best high-flyer in the world, even got in on the action.

“I’m alive,” Ospreay wrote in response to Rollins’ tweet about the Cruiserweights.

“Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy,” Rollins wrote. “We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!”

Ironically, one of WWE’s most vocal critics in recent months was Rollins’ former Shield brother, Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). In his viral interview with Chris Jericho shortly after making his AEW debut, Moxley spoke about his frustrations with the WWE’s creative process.

“If I have something to prove, it’s that I want to prove that your creative process, the WWE’s creative process, sucks,” Moxley said. “It does not work. It’s absolutely terrible. And I’ve said that to Vince. I’ve said that to Hunter. I’ve said that to Michael Hayes. I can’t even tell you how their system works.”

“It’s killing the company, I think,” he added. “And I think Vince is the problem.”