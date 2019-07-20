Seth Rollins On Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, And The WWE Wild Card Rule

There’s a lot of changes happening in WWE over the next couple of months.

Some of these changes are still on the horizon, like the move of WWE SmackDown to FOX. Some of these changes are starting to gradually take effect, like the new creative roles taken up by Eric Bischoff (SmackDown) and Paul Heyman (RAW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Newsweek in advance of this Monday’s RAW Reunion show and was asked about his thoughts on bringing back Heyman and Bischoff in creative roles.

“It’s nice to have people like him and Eric Bischoff in creative roles, guys that are super influential,” Rollins said. “I think it’s one of those things, that, if you want to look to the future you’ll want to look at the past and find good examples. We have done a great job of collecting a lot of great minds over the last several years. Especially this past year, we have Bruce Prichard back there, Jeff Jarrett back there as well. We’re adding Paul and Eric to the mix. There’s a lot of information and brain power in the creative department so it’ll be cool to see where things go from here.”

With him being a RAW superstar, Rollins was asked more specifically about Heyman’s role and the benefits he can bring to the Monday night brand.

“One thing about Paul, and it’s still true to this day, is that he’s not afraid to take risks,” Rollins said. “He’s good at taking a lot of things about the talent that people may see as weakness and turn them into strengths. The way he sees talent is different than other people in the creative side. So you combine that with the ability, and willingness, to take risks that other people aren’t it adds for an exciting and unpredictable three hours of RAW. And so I’m looking to see the crazy left and right turns that he’ll take us moving forward.”

One item fans have wondered about is whether the Wild Card Rule will be a thing of the past once Bischoff and Heyman have fully taken over. It would seem that having such a rule would make their jobs in trying to craft different brands significantly harder.

Rollins was asked about the Wild Card Rule, and it became pretty clear he is not a fan. Specifically, Newsweek if he looks forward to having more random matches due to the rule.

“Maybe? The Wild Card really muddled things up, to be honest with you,” Rollins said. “Now you’re seeing those guys every single week. It used to feel special when I see the New Day but now they’re eating pancakes backstage every chance they get on Monday and I’m not a fan of that. But no, it’s great that there’s so much talent across both brands. I think once you see the move to Fox it’s really going to tighten down as far as best Wild Card options and stuff like. It’s really cool to see things come together now and get these cool match ups you might not get in October or November.”