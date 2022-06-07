Seth Rollins Further Injures Cody Rhodes' Torn Pec With a Sledgehammer on WWE Raw

✖

Cody Rhodes opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo celebrating his victory over Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, but roughly 20 mintues later he was knocked out with his torn pec likely in even worse shape. Rhodes kicked things off by thanking fans for their comments about his match from the night before, adding that it's a privilege to do what he does. He then mentioned his daughter, Liberty, saying that he hopes one day she watches that match and sees how he fought through literal Hell against one of the best in the business. He proclaimed his rivalry with Seth Rollins was officially over and started teasing competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, despite the fact that his surgery to repair his pec is scheduled for later this week.

Rollins interrupted Rhodes, saying that he's earned his respect and shook his hand. Rhodes then celebrated with fans, only for Rollins to whack him from behind with a sledgehammer on the entrance ramp. He then drove the hammer into Rhodes' injured pec before being called off by WWE officials. Following a commercial break, Rhodes was seen rejecting the offer to be carried out on a stretcher and walked away under his own power.

Rhodes' promo also mentioned him becoming WWE Universal Champion, something he has stated is his No. 1 goal since returning to the company.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated last month. "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."