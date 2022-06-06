Cody Rhodes Injury Update: Surgery, Recovery Timetable

✖

Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle in his right arm last week that completely changed the dynamic of WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Saturday night. Rhodes stated publicly after the match to the crowd in Chicago that he insisted on working despite the injury and went nearly 25 minutes inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins. Rhodes added that he'll have an update on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, but Fightful Select dropped a report on Monday morning that shed some light on the situation.

Rhodes will reportedly undergo surgery on the torn pec on Thursday. The New York Sports Medicine Institute lists recovery time following surgery for that kind of injury at six months (at least), though Fightful's report has noted wrestlers like Triple H and Elias have managed to come back in five months. John Cena famously suffered the injury in October 2007 but was able to return at the 2008 Royal Rumble less than four months later. A six-month recovery could have Rhodes back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

"The American Nightmare" made it clear the night after his return to WWE that his No. 1 goal was winning the WWE Championship, a title his legendary father never got to hold. A return at the Rumble could put him in the running for a world championship match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated last month. "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."