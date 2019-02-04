WWE Rumor: Seth Rollins Out Due to Injury

It doesn’t sound too serious, but it appears that Seth Rollins could miss up to a month of WWE action due to injury.

John Pollack of Post Wrestling says that Rollins is hurt and is expected to keep a non-wrestling role in for several weeks.

“He is off live events for the time being and not expected to be used on Raw this Monday to recover. We were told that he will only be doing promos with no physicality for the next month on television,” wrote Pollack.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Rollins was absent from WWE Live Events this weekened, despite being advertised for them.

“So this is really weird. This weekend — so I don’t know the details yet, but Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Becky Lynch were all advertised for their shows, but they weren’t there.”

“Seth Rollins didn’t work in Saskatoon and the other one was Vancouver and that was where both AJ and Becky Lynch didn’t work. Rollins was in Canada so there’s something happened to him. Whereas the other ones were probably not booked but they were advertised anyway which is… both of them? They’re like the two top babyfaces, whatever the reason I don’t know.”

So what’s to make of this? It sounds like Rollins may have sustained an inury sometime last week or needs time to deal with something that’s been nagging him. Now that he’s won the Royal Rumble, Rollins’ only real duty is to be ready for WrestleMania. Luckily he doesn’t have to win any matches between now and then, but he will have to carry the load on the microphone.

Per last week’s Raw, Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WM35. Right now, WWE doesn’t have much of a story for that bout, but they have plenty of time to craft one. With Rollins available for segments, along with Paul Heyman, WWE will have plenty to advance a narrative. Let’s just hope that they don’t have Rollins play the I’m Here Every Night and Brock is No Good Part-Timer Card as that’s a story we’ve seen too many times.

However, most Brock Lesnar storylines are built around a vicious attack from The Beast. But with Rollins being delicate at the moment, WWE won’t be able to sen Lesnar out for a beat down. So as much as WWE may want to plug Rollins into the Roman Reigns formula, circumstances will dictate otherwise.

