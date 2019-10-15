Watch: Seth Rollins Loudly Booed After a WWE Raw Dark Match With Bray Wyatt

It’s been a rough few weeks for Seth Rollins. The reigning WWE Universal Champion was booed out of the building back at Hell in a Cell when his match with Bray Wyatt ended via referee stoppage, he didn’t show up on the following Raw and he spent this week’s Raw literally burning down Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House. Once the cameras stopped rolling Rollins defended his Universal Championship against The Fiend in a dark match, and won via disqualification. But as Twitter user @WilliamRBR’s video showed, fans inside Denver’s Pepsi Center were not amused.

Rollins returned to Twitter two days after the cell match with Wyatt, writing, “Survive and Prevail is bigger than just what happens between the ropes. Question everything, even yourself, and fight your heart out every step of the way. #sethrollinsisnotcool.”

It’s amazing how badly WWE killed Seth with the fans for a feud they had no intention of paying off. This was the reception he got in Denver after the dark match. #Raw pic.twitter.com/NTypJfXnyi — 🎃HalloWill 👀 (@WilliamRBR) October 15, 2019

He then pointed out that the boos were just as bad during the match as well.

They were booing him throughout the match too. pic.twitter.com/p4TpD60YF8 — 🎃HalloWill 👀 (@WilliamRBR) October 15, 2019

The referee stoppage was a major point of contention with many fans, something Rollins decided to combat via Twitter this week.

Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call. https://t.co/EBFI9pNpJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

He then went so far as to argue that the famous Undertaker vs. Mick Foley match from 1997 should have ended via ref stoppage too.

“I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there,” Rollins wrote. “Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought.”

Thanks to a roll-up win by Becky Lynch over Charlotte Flair, Raw was given the first pick of the evening for Night 2 of the WWE Draft. The Red Brand selected Rollins, prompting SmackDown to choose WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Check out the updated Raw and SmackDown rosters in the list below.

Raw

Becky Lynch

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens

Natalya

The Viking Raiders

Nikki Cross

The Street Profits

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade w/ Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Mysterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

SmackDown