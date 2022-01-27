Seth Rollins Takes a Shot at Paul Heyman Over Stealing Money

Seth Rollins took a surprisingly harsh shot at Paul Heyman this week during an interview with The New York Post. Last week’s SmackDown saw another dueling promo between Rollins and Reigns leading up to their Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble in which “The Tribal Chief” accused Rollins of using the same scripted promo as John Cena. Rollins was asked about that line and said, “I’d much rather Cena write my promo than Paul Heyman. One of those guys drew major money and the other stole money.” It’s not exactly clear what Rollins is referring to.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rollins pointed out that this would be Reigns’ first defense in his record-breaking championship reign where Heyman wouldn’t be in his corner. He fired Heyman as his Special Counsel late last year, prompting Heyman to reunite with Lesnar and begin working as his advocate to kick off 2022.

“That puts him at a disadvantage,” Rollins said. “The Usos being barred from ringside puts him at a disadvantage. Me being in his head puts him at a disadvantage. I would suggest I’m the betting favorite going into this match. I feel like I have him right where I want him.”

As for Reigns, “The Tribal Chief” told the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that Rollins should just apologize for even accepting the match and just go back to Raw.

“To have that chemistry and that history to fall back on, that’s always a plus. But for me it’s kind of strange because he was just thrown into this position,” Reigns said. “Whether he deserves it or not, I guess that’s for the fans to decide. If you ask me, I don’t think so. He should have stayed on Raw and continued to pursue that WWE Championship. For me, if he was a good friend, he would have been like, ‘Ah, I appreciate the offer Adam Pearce, but you’re an idiot and thank you.’ Because at the end of the day I am who I am and I’m doing what I’m doing. He is who he is and he’s doing what he’s doing. We can let people measure it up or we can go straight to the facts. I’m on a different level than all these guys.

“So does he belong in the ring with me? I think so, I think he’s a top-tier performer in the ring,” he continued. “You can put Seth Rollins in the conversation with anyone. But when it comes to the 360, the total package of what we’re doing, it’s not even his fault. It’s like they’re playing Atari and I’m over here on PS5. I’m just levels ahead of everybody, we’re thinking of things way before them. If he was smart, he’d just apologize for accepting this match. Kiss the ring, acknowledge me, bow down and go back to Mondays.”

