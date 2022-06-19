Seth Rollins' Reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Part VI Gives WWE Fans Hope for SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, only to be immediately attacked by Brock Lesnar. It was quickly announced that the pair would clash in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam 2022 next month, which was met with overwhelming negativity from online fans given how many times Reigns vs. Lesnar has happened in recent years. For those counting at home, this will be the sixth time the two have wrestled for WWE's top prize one-on-one (third in the past calendar year) and ninth if you count multi-man matches.

Seth Rollins responded to the news with a facepalm emoji, which suddenly gave fans some hope that the match could have an extra wrinkle thrown in. Rollins famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the much-maligned WrestleMania 31 main event between Reigns and Lesnar, turning the bout into a triple threat and making it one of the most memorable WrestleMania main events of all time. He has already qualified for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and is on the poster for this year's show, giving fans the idea that he could repeat his famous cash-in and save the SummerSlam main event as well. A quick glance at the reactions to Rollins' tweet shows as much.

🤦🏻‍♂️ — Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 18, 2022

Reigns' victory over Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 caused him to unify the WWE and Universal Championships into one singular world title, but instead of appearing consistently on both shows "The Tribal Chief's" new WWE contract made it so that his onscreen appearances and matches were much more infrequent. By the time SummerSlam rolls around, Reigns will have gone without defending his championship on pay-per-view for just shy of four months.

WWE's original plan was, reportedly, for Reigns to beat Riddle on SmackDown then feud with Randy Orton up through SummerSlam. Unfortunately, "The Viper" is out with a back injury that could potentially keep him out of action for the rest of 2022. With Cody Rhodes also out with a torn pec and Drew McIntyre being saved for Clash at the Castle, the company was short on options and chose to go back to Lesnar once again.

What do you think of WWE's booking decision with Reigns vs. Lesnar VI? Should Rollins and the Money in the Bank contract be added into the equation somehow to spice things up? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!