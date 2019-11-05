Triple H Gives Seth Rollins An Ultimatum As NXT Invades RAW

Seth Rollins came to RAW this week to address his future. What he got was an ultimatum from Triple H and an offer to join NXT.

Rollins, initially in the ring by himself, spoke about how he was kind of speechless for the first time in not really knowing where he wants to go with his career. He talked about losing the title to Bray Wyatt and being frustrated with Wyatt taking the title to SmackDown. Likewise, he was frustrated that Brock Lesnar is now back on RAW at the top of the food chain once again holding the WWE Championship. Rollins doubted himself and whether he had the energy to once again go through chasing Lesnar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At that point, he was interrupted by Triple H. Triple H ran down Rollins career, talking about how he always has known what’s best for Seth. Triple H said that Rollins has always come to him when he didn’t know what was next and it resulted in Rollins becoming NXT Champion, The Shield, and a reign as WWE Champion.

Rollins questioned whether this was because it was what was best for him or best for Triple H. Hunter said it shouldn’t matter because at the end of the day, Rollins was winning championships. Rollins said that was a fair point.

Eventually, Triple H gave Rollins a choice. He said “you’re either with me or you’re against me.” At that moment, the Undisputed Era made their way through the crowd to the ring.

Rollins looked around not knowing what to do until The OC came out to the ring. The Undisputed Era then retreated until Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest ran out and blind-sided The OC. The Undisputed Era then came back into the picture and jumped The OC until the rest of the WWE locker room ran out for the save.

Throughout it all, Rollins stood by himself in the ring looking torn. He didn’t help either the WWE or the NXT side. He walked off with his arms above his head looking like he couldn’t make a decision.

Moments later, Rollins asked Triple H for an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole later tonight. He said if he’s coming to NXT, he’s going to do it as the man. Triple H agreed and the main event was set.