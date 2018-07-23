Seth Rollins Lobbies for SummerSlam Championship Opportunity

Last week’s Raw saw Seth Rollins quest to become Universal Champion end the same night it began. With the big red belt off the table, Rollins’ SummerSlam is wide open, but he just floated an idea.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory podcast, Rollins revealed that he wants to reboot his Intercontinental Championship pursuit.

“So the Intercontinental Championship kinda means a lot to me here right now. I’d like to take another crack at it with Dolph but we’ll see what happens. SummerSlam is coming up and he doesn’t have an opponent yet.”

“I lost my shot at the Universal Title. I’d be down to give Dolph another run for his money, that’s for sure,” he said.

It appeared that Rollins and Ziggler were done with each other last Monday, however, neither took a declarative step towards SummerSlam. We’ll certainly know more after Monday’s episode, but an Extreme Rules rematch in Brooklyn may be an option WWE has to consider.

