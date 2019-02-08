Why Seth Rollins Thought 2014 Heel Turn Would Be a Flop

As The Shield, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns are responsible for no shortage of memorable WWE moments. But their most significant plot point was Rollins’ 2013 backstabbing, an act of betrayal that literally changed WWE’s landscape.

And Rollins thought it was a bad idea from the jump.

During an appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Rollins discussed his initial reaction when WWE officials told The Shield it would be him who turned heel.

“I wasn’t ready for it, for sure. Obviously, that was not the role I expected coming out of it. When they said it was gonna be me that pulled the trigger I was almost like, ‘No, I’ve been a babyface in NXT — Ambrose is the heel. It’s not the other way around.’ It didn’t make any sense. I don’t know how to do this,” he said.

Considering how well Rollins’ chair attack went, it’s hard to imagine Ambrose in that spot instead. Those dramatic events launched Rollins into the main event as WWE’s top heel and by WrestleMania 31 (2015) he was WWE Champion.

Despite the rampant success, Rollins said that he experienced a hefty learning curve as a villain.

“Honestly, it took some learning for me. I had been a heel in Ring Of Honor a little bit, but it’s just a different world here, you know? It’s a different animal working with different guys and the style is different. It’s a little more cut-throat. People looking out for themselves a little bit more, people are smarter. It’s just a whole different world,” he said.

After being in what may be the most beloved group in WWE history, Rollins admitted that once he had turned bad, that he felt a little lost.

“When we did the turn it was excellent and then it took me a little while to get in my groove,” he said. Trying to figure out, ‘Okay, who is Seth Rollins now?’ What is this character when he’s not in The Shield?”

Rollins 2015 run as WWE’s top villain drew mixed reviews, despite his performance at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 31 bordering on iconic. After WWE handed him the ball at WM31, Rollins went on to play a cowardly heel who heavily relied on The Authority to give him opportunities and wins. Feuds with Kane a Sting tossed water on the red-hot Rollins and to add injury to insult he suffered a significant knee injury that November.

Rollins had publicly stated he wanted more out of his first turn atop WWE, but in 2019, he’s in position to assume the throne once more, this time as a hero.

