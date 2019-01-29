Triple H Reportedly Behind Seth Rollins’ Push to Top of WWE

In Raw’s opening segment both Seth Rollins and Triple H fought off tears during their shared promo. And apparently, those emotions were real as Triple H has not only been Rollins’ staunchest proponent but engineer behind his recent push to the top of WWE’s card.

2019 has already been a massive year for Rollins as he won the Royal Rumble on Saturday and booked himself a WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar on Monday. While Rollins has sat at WWE’s throne before, WrestleVotes—a Twitter account with an ear behind WWE’s curtain—says that Triple H was the mastermind behind Rollins’ latest ascent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Catching up on RAW as we were in the air last night, but the emotion in the opening segment between Rollins & Triple H was real. This renewed Rollins push, and the decision for him to main event Mania was very much Hunters call. The Game is going “all in” w/ Rollins,” wrote Wrestlevotes.

Catching up on RAW as we were in the air last night, but the emotion in the opening segment between Rollins & Triple H was real. This renewed Rollins push, and the decision for him to main event Mania was very much Hunters call. The Game is going “all in” w/ Rollins. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 29, 2019

The connection between Rollins and Triple H is not a hard one to understand. While there have been many NXT graduates to hit WWE, Rollins is arguably the finest prospect to come from Triple H’s brainchild. Even more, Triple H took Rollins under his wing in 2015 when he kept him under The Authority’s umbrella. The student/teacher dynamic got another chapter when they went toe-to-toe at WrestleMania 33.

Since that bout, Rollins has endured some growing pains. On top of significant knee issues, Rollins was forced to make the switch from heel to babyface. The process took over the year but Rollins has unquestionably become the most deserving candidate to be WWE’s next hero.

It’s hard to say when Rollins’ big push began. While 2018 was arguably his best year, Rollins never sniffed a major singles title. Instead, he used a legendary performance during a Gauntlett match to remind us that he is indeed a world-class performer. A stint with both the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships got him some WWE gold and a brief Shield reunion gave Rollins some extra momentum, but even then he may not have been WWE’s pick to win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

However, when Roman Reigns was forced to leave the company to fight leukemia, Vince McMahon suddenly needed a new top star. This is likely when the idea of Rollins’ push truly began and just three months later, it looks like WWE is ready to hand him the keys to the company.