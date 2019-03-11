Shane McMahon Attacks The Miz and Father After WWE Fastlane Loss

The Miz winning SmackDown Tag Team gold in his hometown was simply too good to be true. And apparently so was he and Shane McMahon’s partnership.

After losing to The Usos, Miz and McMahon stuck around to acknowledge to the Cleveland crowd. WWE really plucked the heartstrings by having Miz’s dad sitting ringside, and soon after father and son embraced McMahon pounced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McMahon unloaded a barrage of stiff shots as well as getting his hands on Miz Sr. By the time he was done, The Miz was incapacitated, Cleveland was upset, and McMahon had executed a much-needed heel turn.

You can bank on Miz. vs. Shane-O-Mac for WrestleMania 35.

Despite holding titles together, McMahon and Miz were put together to split apart. Now, The Miz gets to try on his new hero outfit at WrestleMania, and McMahon gets a new coat of evil paint.

The Miz working babyface has been one of the better recent subplots a now it looks like WWE is ready to fully launch that experiment. As a heel, The Miz is essentially irreplaceable. As a face, he represents a project that could pay huge dividends. Until Kofi Kingston emerged, SmackDown was fresh out of compelling good guys.

We’ll have to wait and see how convincing Miz can be as a hero, but much of that depends on McMahon’s new character. Luckily, being a horrible person (at least on-camera) runs in McMahon’s family, and WWE is a better place when the Royal Family is acting like tyrants.