The Usos Capture SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber

Prior to the match, The Miz dedicated the match to his daughter, his father, and his wife Maryse. At that point, Maryse came out as a surprise. Miz then said he and Maryse had a big announcement, to which they revealed that they are having another child. Miz then also dedicated the match to his unborn child.

Early in the bout the announcers built up the fact that The Usos are the longest tenured tag team in WWE history. The early part of the match saw their opponents take the advantage, though. So much so that they mocked their opponents with a “Us-o” chant in the ring.

The one-sided nature didn’t last long, with the Usos taking control. Jimmy threw Miz’s jersey at Shane and then imitated Miz by using his corner clothesline move. He went for a second but was met by a clothesline from the Miz, who then tagged in Shane who fought back to change the momentum back toward his side.

Shane then hit his coast to coast dropkick. He went for a second one, but was met by a superkick from Jey Uso. Jey then went up top and hit a splash for a near fall.

The Miz was tagged in and took advantage with a springboard axe handle. He soon after received a Samoan drop but was able to swing momentum back with a DDT. They fought to the outside and Jimmy Uso accidentally took out Jey with a suicide dive. Miz then set Jey up on an announce table as Shane climbed up top. Shane came off the top with an elbow drop and connected.

Miz and Jimmy fought back into the ring and exchanged roll-ups. Jimmy hit a big superkick and went up top for a flash, but Miz got his knees up and covered for a near fall. Miz then hit a Skull Crushing Finale but Jimmy kicked out and rolled up Miz quickly to win the titles.