Shane McMahon Says He Will ‘Neuter’ Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown

Shane McMahon appeared during this week’s SmackDown Live to promote his match with Roman Reigns this Friday at Super ShowDown and to “call out” the former WWE Universal Champion in the process.

McMahon did his usual spiel about being the best in the world and then talked about dogs, given Reigns’ nickname as the “big dog.” He talked about sometimes some dogs get out of line and they need to be clipped and “neutered.”

Throughout the segment, McMahon had The Revival at his side for protection. Following the line about neutering, Reigns’ theme played and he merged on the stage. He was rushed by The Revival but easily brushed off both men and continued toward the ring. At that point, he was blindsed by Drew McIntyre.

Reigns was then held in position in the ring as McMahon mocked him and hit a speared. The segment ended with Shane walking away triumphant as a downed Reigns looked on from the ring.

Super ShowDown takes place this Friday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network. The card for the event is as follows: