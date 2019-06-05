Shane McMahon Says He Will ‘Neuter’ Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown

Shane McMahon appeared during this week’s SmackDown Live to promote his match with Roman Reigns this Friday at Super ShowDown and to “call out” the former WWE Universal Champion in the process.
McMahon did his usual spiel about being the best in the world and then talked about dogs, given Reigns’ nickname as the “big dog.” He talked about sometimes some dogs get out of line and they need to be clipped and “neutered.”
Throughout the segment, McMahon had The Revival at his side for protection. Following the line about neutering, Reigns’ theme played and he merged on the stage. He was rushed by The Revival but easily brushed off both men and continued toward the ring. At that point, he was blindsed by Drew McIntyre.
It isn’t so easier to train this (big) dog, isn’t it, @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE? #SDLive @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/QlkyO198E5— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
It pays to be friends with @DMcIntyreWWE. pic.twitter.com/GmSiYautiy— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 5, 2019
Reigns was then held in position in the ring as McMahon mocked him and hit a speared. The segment ended with Shane walking away triumphant as a downed Reigns looked on from the ring.
We’ve NEVER seen @ShaneMcMahon like this. It’s a little scary. #SDLive @DMcIntyreWWE @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/OIkNY5alsd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 5, 2019
Super ShowDown takes place this Friday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on the WWE Network. The card for the event is as follows:
- The Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Andrade
- Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
- Triple H vs. Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
- Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
- 50-Man Battle Royal