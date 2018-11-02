Shawn Michaels and Triple H Defeat The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels and Triple H walked out of Crown Jewel victorious on Friday when D-Generation X successfully defeated The Brothers of Destruction in Saudi Arabia.

Kane and Undertaker appeared to have the match in the bag when they set up Michaels and Hunter for a pair of Tombstone piledrivers. But Michaels quickly moved his hand over and reached into Kane’s mask to poke his eye, causing him to drop Hunter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michaels then dropped off Undertaker’s shoulders and hit “The Deadman” with Sweet Chin Music. He then nailed Kane with a super kick as well, causing “The Big Red Monster” to fall right into the arms of Triple H for a Pedigree. Hunter pinned Kane for the win.

The match marked Michaels’ first match since losing a retirement match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. The feud between the two teams first kicked off when WWE announced their Oct. 6 Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia would be headlined by a match between Triple H and Undertaker for “the last time ever.” Michaels made numerous appearances on Raw saying he picked Triple H to win, which prompted Undertaker to say Michaels never came out of retirement because he was afraid of “The Phenom.”

Triple H managed to win the match only after some significant interference from both Kane and Michaels, the latter of whom hit Undertaker with Sweet Chin Music at the end of the match.

The four celebrated together to close out the show, but Undertaker and Kane turned on DX and slammed Michaels through an announcer’s table.

On the following Raw, Michaels announced he was ending his retirement for one night.

In an interview with WWE.com leading up to the match, Michaels hinted that his in-ring return would not extend past Crown Jewel.

“… it’s sort of like saying yes to eating chocolate pie. Sometimes, you know, for the most part, you know it’s not as good for you, you try not to have too much of it, but every now and then, you have a cheat day, you enjoy it, and then that’s it. That’s what this is for me, it’s a very glorified cheat day,” Michaels said.

Other results from Friday’s show included Brock Lesnar winning the Universal Championship in a squash match against Braun Strowman, Shane McMahon winning the World Cup tournament and AJ Styles and The Bar both successfully defending their respective championships.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, takes place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.