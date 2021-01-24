Conor McGregor To WWE? Sheamus Believes It's Just A Matter of Time

✖

There have been rumors for years that UFC star Conor McGregor could make his way to WWE one day. McGregor himself has leaned into these rumors and is a noted wrestling fan, often times modeling his post fight promos after what you would see in the world of pro wrestling. Speaking with Digital Spy, fellow Irish star Sheamus said that he thinks it is just a matter of time until McGregor makes his way to WWE.

“He’s teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times,” Sheamus said. “He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, [Floyd] Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people.

“So I don’t think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don’t think it’s if, I think it’s a matter of when to be honest.”

And of course, Sheamus alluded to the fact that he'd love to get in the ring with McGregor.

“If he wants to come in there with me, that’s grand. He might get the fight of his life there, he might get couple of slaps he’s not used to. But that’s what it’s all about, getting in there and seeing a different type of environment.”

While McGregor would be far from the first MMA star to make their way to pro wrestling, Sheamus believes that it would be a tough adjustment for him.

“In UFC you fight once a year or twice a year, in WWE we’re fighting every week,” he said. “We’re taking big bumps every week, the physicality we go through is crazy. It’s a different world we’re in, I think it’s definitely more competitive, it’s definitely more physical.

“It takes more edge being in WWE than it does doing the UFC stuff. I’ll probably get slated online for saying that but until you actually do our schedule you don’t really realize how tough it is.”