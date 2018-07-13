Sheamus Discusses Benefits of Being a SmackDown Superstar

Considering they were one of Raw’s most dependable tag teams, it was odd to see Sheamus and Cesaro relocate to Smackdown in April’s Superstar Shake-Up. Even though The Bar has barely been used, Sheamus seems to be enjoying his new Tuesday night home.

In an interview with CantonRep.com, Sheamus explained the perks of being a SmackDown Superstar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s very relaxed here. It’s not as pressurized, and it’s also a shorter show, so there are limited spots, and they have to rotate the stories more,” he said.

Sheamus assertion that SmackDown has a looser vibe is a sentiment many WWE Superstars have shared. While the show is still important, Raw has been WWE’s favorite child for decades.

But while SmackDown may feel more relaxed, it’s still a strong show. And a lot of that results from its short run time and stacked roster.

“On a three-hour show it sometimes feels a little stretched, but with a two-hour show, I don’t think there’s any danger of anyone getting over-exposed here,” he said.

Overexposure is one of the quickest ways to slow a Superstar’s career. With WWE in charge of an infinite amount of content, Superstars and more prone to becoming stale than ever. This has been one of the significant contributing factors in Roman Reign’s struggle to become universally popular. Bt in a three-hour show, WWE is forced to use him. However on SmackDown, not every wrestler makes it an on-camera each week, which allows them to keep a fresh relationship with the audience.

Ironically for Sheamus and his partner Cesaro, they may be a little too fresh. Since joining SmackDown they have missed more episode than they’ve made, leaving room for fan speculation. However, their slim usage is believed to be from WWE simply not having plans for the mat the moment.

“We really haven’t got started here yet. We’re just waiting to get that opportunity to really kick things off.”

It was reported earlier this week that their absence, at least in recent weeks is due to both of them being in their home countries of Ireland and Switzerland.

At the moment, the Tag Team Championship scene is occupied by the Bludgeon Brothers and Team Hell No. But Daniel Bryan and Kane’s reunification looks to be short term. That said after Extreme Rules, it’s like we’ll see The Bar return to prominence and challenge for championships.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]