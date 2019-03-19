Sin Cara Denies Reports That He’s Signed a New WWE Contract

News broke on Wednesday that Sin Cara had signed a new, three-year deal with the WWE as the company continues to keep most of its wrestlers from hitting the free agency market. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson initially broke the story, writing that the masked luchador had come to terms with company officials on a new deal several weeks ago even though former NXT Tag Team Champion has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery in August. But in a callback to AJ Styles’ new contract announcement from earlier in the day, Sin Cara denied the reports while also posting a photo of his puppy.

“This is the most recent member of my family,” he wrote. “Also, I have NOT signed a new contract with the WWE! What a cute little guy.”

Cara, real name Jorge Arias, originally joined the WWE as Hunico for the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system. He initially debuted on the main roster as Sin Cara in 2011 while the original Sin Cara (Luis Urive) was serving a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Program violation. The original Sin Cara eventually returned and called out Arias for being a fake, leading to a feud between Sin Cara Azul and Sin Cara Negro. The original Sin Cara came out of the feud as the victor by unmasking Arias, eventually leading him to return to his Hunico persona.

In late 2013 Arias once again took over as Sin Cara after Urive departed from the company, though the WWE never acknowledged that a different persona was under the mask. After a brief run on Monday Night Raw, Arias was sent down to NXT to team with Kalisto as the Lucha Dragons tag team. Together the pair ended The Ascension’s record reign as NXT Champions by beating them for the titles at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way. The pair would debut on the main roster as a team the night after WrestleMania 31 and would continue to compete in the tag division until splitting in 2016.

Following the return of the Cruiserweight division, Sin Cara was initially announced as a member of the new roster. However he was drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up in 2017. His last pay-per-view appearance came at Extreme Rules back in July, where he lost a match to Andrade.