WWE’s Sasha Banks Appears at Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

WWE’s Sasha Banks appeared on the red carpet for the Spider-Man: No Way Home world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night. “The Boss” made her debut under the Disney banner last year while appearing in a pair of episodes of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian who finds up fighting alongside Din Djarin against Moff Gideon in the season finale.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The official synopsis for the movie reads, “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SpiderManMovie/status/1470587751200399360?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tom Holland, having played Spider-Man in five films so far in the MCU, went so far as to say this latest installment is on the same level as an Avengers movie.

“It absolutely did [feel bigger than past Spider-Man movies]. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise,” Holland recently said on The Project. “We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher.”

“So it really did feel like we were kind of making this almost like an Avengers movie,” he added.

https://twitter.com/SashaBanksWWE/status/1470599829956935681?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a separate interview with Total Film, Holland reflected on his five years of playing the iconic role — “I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it. But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I’ll say ‘No’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself , how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it”

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he continued. “And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely, and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”