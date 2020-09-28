Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Art Imagines Sasha Banks' WWE Revenge

✖

WWE fans lost their minds at Clash of Champions when Sasha Banks returned to inflict some well-deserved pain on Bayley after her brutal betrayal a few weeks ago and combined with the recent reveal that Banks will appear in The Mandalorian, things seem to be looking up for The Boss. One fan decided to combine her Star Wars appearance with her final revenge on Bayley into one amazing piece of art, and you can thank @MrSashaBanks for the awesome piece of artwork you see below.

The artwork features Banks looming over a full version of herself wearing a Jedi-styled cloak and holding a blue lightsaber in her hand. We then see that the SmackDown Women's Championship is around her waist, and that's because she's finally dispatched Bayley, who is laying on the ground off to the side.

The best part is that Banks' dog, Ryu, makes an appearance in the Baby Yoda hoverchair, and it's delightful. Who knows, maybe Ryu has some cool force abilities just like Baby Yoda.

Sounds awesome right? Well, you can check out the full artwork in the post above.

"Revenge of The Boss - coming soon! @SashaBanksWWE"

Revenge of The Boss has a nice ring to it for sure. As for Banks' character in the show, nothing has been revealed yet officially, though there are some theories. Hopefully, we'll learn who she is playing soon, but in the meantime, you can check out what else happened at Clash of Champions below.

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeats Jey Uso

WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Sami Zayn defeats Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits defeat Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley defeats Apollo Crews

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka defeats Zelina Vega

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley defeats Asuka

