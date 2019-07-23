Starrcast III Official Schedule Released

The Starrcast III fan convention will take place during AEW’s All Out weekend in the final weekend of August, bringing together some of wrestling’s biggest stars from the past and present for the big weekend.

FITE TV announced the official streaming schedule for the event on Monday night, showing every speaking event that will be broadcast from Aug. 29-31 at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The weekend will kick off on Thursday night with the official press conference and weigh-in for the All Out event at 8 p.m. Eastern. Shows over the next two days will feature the likes of Dean Malenko, AEW’s women’s roster, Colt Cabana’s The Art of Wrestling podcast, MJF, Jon Moxley, Jim Ross, Joey Ryan, Mick Foley and CM Punk.

News of Punk getting booked for the event broke on Thursday afternoon, shocking wrestling fans as the former WWE Champion rarely makes public appearances.

“We wanted to bring something unique and that hasn’t been done before at Starrcast,” Starrcast creator Conrad Thompson told Sports Illustrated, which broke the story. “I’ve always wanted to have Punk at Starrcast but the timing was never right, and I’m really excited that the stars have aligned for this August.

“A highlight [of making an appearance] is easily anytime anyone has a story,” Punk said in an interview with SI. “I do about one signing a year and the best part is always finding out how you’ve touched people’s lives in a meaningful way. A lot of it can be heavy; helped someone get clean, helped somehow with the loss of a loved one. I am always touched to know the private intimate stories people have.”

Fans have speculated for months that because of All Out‘s location, just outside of Punk’s hometown of Chicago, he’ll finally jump back into wrestling by appearing at the show. Punk promised nothing of the sort in the interview, though he did briefly mention the AEW fans.

“Knowing the weekend will be attracting fans from all over the world for AEW, and since I normally only do one signing a year, it’s a great way to maybe meet people that normally I wouldn’t get the chance to otherwise,” Punk said. “Looking forward to meeting everyone there.”