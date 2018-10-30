Stephanie McMahon Pitches Serena Williams as WWE’s Next Breakout Female Star

Fresh off the success of Ronda Rousey as Raw Women’s Champion, Stephanie McMahon has another famous female athlete she wants to compete in a WWE ring.

In a recent interview with United Kingdom publication The Sun, McMahon named tennis champion Serena Williams as the one major female athlete she wants to bring in as a member of the WWE Women’s roster.

“Serena! I want Serena. She’s awesome,” McMahon said.

Williams was the No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player in the world from 2002-17 and has 39 major tournament championships to her name (23 in singles, 14 in doubles with her sister Venus Williams, two in mixed doubles). At 37-years-old, Williams hasn’t show much interest in professional wrestling in the past but anything is possible if the right deal is made.

WWE held its first all-women pay-per-view event, Evolution, on Sunday night at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The show featured Ronda Rousey successfully defend her Raw Women’s Championship in the main event against Nikki Bella.

“I’m able to look around and enjoy the process of it, instead of having to enjoy it in hindsight of like ‘Just do a good job and then you can look back,’” Rousey said in an interview with PEOPLE It’s like I’m enjoying every single second of this.”

On Monday it was announced Rousey would take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on Nov. 18. Lynch successfully defended her title in a brutal Last Woman Standing match with Charlotte Flair at Evolution.

A backstage segment between the two champs was shown between the two champs during Monday Night Raw this week.

“I’ll be seeing you soon,” Lynch said as she leered at the former UFC champion.

Lynch, who has quickly risen to become one of WWE’s biggest acts in recent months, talked about her increased popularity in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“I felt in that moment with Charlotte, the place erupted because it wasn’t a story that was manufactured,” Lynch said. “It was something that felt real because it was built on real feelings across the board. You almost don’t plan that stuff. Maybe it was in the grand scheme of things the whole time, but it felt like for three-and-a-half years this was the culmination. It was as if this was a three-and-a-half-year storyline.”

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, will take place on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.