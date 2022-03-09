Stephen Amell Announces Heels Season 2 Filming Start With New Photo

Wrestling fans are enjoying a renaissance at the moment, with WWE and AEW putting out quality shows on a weekly basis, and the upcoming release of WWE 2K22 on video game consoles. In the scripted television category is Heels, starring Arrow alum Stephen Amell. Officially renewed for a second season in November, Amell has now shared that Heels has started back filming for the new season. The news comes with photo evidence from the set, with the wrestling drama continuing the story of brothers Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade as they feud over their late father’s Duffy Wrestling League (DWL).

A tweet from Stephen Amell reads, “Ring the bell.” A photo attached features the marker for the first episode of Heels Season 2, with Peter Segal listed as director and Larry Blanford working the camera.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/StephenAmell/status/1501357684985114632

Heels is created by Marvel Studios writer and producer Michael Waldron. In interviews leading up to the show’s debut, Waldron discussed the process that went into finding the right actor to play Jack Spade. Former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler C.M. Punk was even in the running to play Jack Spade, but Stephen Amell, an avid wrestling fan, ultimately won the role. However, Punk did get to play Ricky Rabies.

Waldron explained in an interview with ComicBook how Amell became the obvious choice once Arrow started winding down.

“Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they’ve just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders,” Waldron said. “Playing Jack Spade, there’s the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you’d believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

“There’s not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people,” he added. “We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he’s actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve.”

Are you ready for Heels to make its return for its sophomore season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!