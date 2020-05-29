'Sting: The Lost Tape' To Premiere This Sunday On The WWE Network

Wrestling fans are about to get a glimpse of Sting via a lost tape that has been under wraps for 25 years. WWE announced that they will premiere Sting: The Lost Tape this Sunday on the WWE Network. The approximate one minute trailer for the film shows some behind the scenes footage of Sting in WCW during the mid-1990s while he still had his "Surfer Sting" look - spiked blonde hair and multi-colored facepaint. This was before he turned into the iconic "Crow Sting" in black and white during the WCW vs. nWo days that he has stuck with him, more or less, since.

The trailer shows quite a bit of backstage footage, including Sting alongside Randy Savage at one point, as well as an interview segment with Gene Okerlund. A reference to a match at WCW Slamboree with Big Bubba (Big Bossman) is made at one point. That match occurred in 1995.

Check out the trailer below.

The official description reads, "Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995."

Sting has been in the news lately as he's not presently under contract with WWE. There had been rumors of a move to AEW for the legend, and Cody Rhodes leaned into those rumors when he used a Stinger Splash during his match with Lance Archer at AEW Double Or Nothing last weekend.

Rhodes then addressed the speculation during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"You can read into every step I take, every breath I breathe, and every glance of my eye," Rhodes said. "Look all the way back to All In. This is something that was willed into existence. My life is willing sh— into existence. If I was a little boy and got to do a Stinger Splash and that's where it ends, great.

"I don't know what his schedule is like or where he's at in this world, but nothing would please me more than to stand in a ring across from Sting," he added. "There has been no contact, but that's my way of reaching out."

