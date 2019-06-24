Lacey Evans Revealed as Baron Corbin’s Special Guest Referee

Baron Corbin officially revealed that Lacey Evans would be the special guest referee for his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night.

After successfully defending his Universal title against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank, Rollins was originally booked to face the winner of a four-way elimination match involving Styles, The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. However WWE announced prior to the match starting that Styles had not been cleared to compete due to injury (later revealed as an issue with his AC joint) and that Corbin would replace him. Corbin eventually won by pinning Miz, leading to a match against Rollins at the Super ShowDown event in early June in Saudi Arabia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout that match Corbin repeatedly barked orders at referee John Cone. This eventually led to Cone shouting back at Corbin, giving Rollins the opening to roll him up for the pin. Corbin then went backstage and complained about being treated unfairly in the match, hinting that a rematch would be on the way. WWE announced a rematch between the two for Stomping Grounds shortly afterwards, with Corbin bragging that he’d get to pick the referee for the bout.

Rollins, who managed to escape Super ShowDown with his title even after a sneak attack from Corbin and a cash-in attempt by Lesnar, responded to Corbin’s stipulation by mercilessly attacking wrestlers with a steel chair. Corbin went through potential referees like Sami Zayn, Elias, EC3, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, but each of them met the same fate.

But since he couldn’t attack Evans with a chair, Rollins found himself getting more and more frustrated as the match went on. Because of Rollins’ relationship with Becky Lynch, Evans changed the rules, gave slow pinfall counts and eventually just started attacking Rollins in order to try and help Corbin win. However she finally went too far when he nailed Rollins with a low blow, causing Lynch to run out and attack Evans. In the confusion Cone made himself the new official referee, and counted the pin for Rollins after the champ countered an End of Days into a Curb Stomp.

Lynch jokingly explained on Twitter that it was the low blow that finally brought her out to help her significant other.