Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses Potential Return at WrestleMania 41

Although WWE‘s WrestleMania 41 event is still months away, there have been several teases about what could potentially come with “The Show of Shows.” It seems after The Rock’s big return at this year’s show where he teamed up with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes has potentially given the itch to other stars to make a big return. In Philadelphia fans were under the impression that the Avengers-esque moment in the main event would lead to a stare down between Rock and Austin, two of the greatest rivals in professional wrestling. Instead, The Undertaker appeared from the shadows and took out Rock.

In an interview with The Athletic, Stone Cold Steve Austin has given given fans a sense of hope that he will step back into the squared circle in the next year. “I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state,” Austin revealed. “But…WrestleMania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.” While he’s mostly retired from in-ring competition, Austin competed in his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38 in Texas against Kevin Owens.

Last November a report that WWE was internally pushing for a match between Austin and CM Punk following his WWE return was being pushed and that the two are in “active communication.” Austin has since broken his silence about the speculation, not directly turning down the opportunity to step in the ring again. If he ever does again it has to be under the condition that “all the stars are aligned.” The dream match has been hyped for well over a decade at this point as fans have clamored to see the two generational wrestlers go head-to-head. It never happened as Punk eventually left WWE all together and Austin was pretty comfortable with life on his farm and brief wrestling appearances.

Now that Punk is back and having his first televised singles match since he walked out all those years ago this weekend, it opens the opportunity to begin building to that feud. He was originally set for a match with Seth Rollins at this year’s WrestleMania, but that didn’t happen due to his injury suffered in January. The moment would be a guaranteed main event for the star who has yet to main event the biggest wrestling show of the year in his career.

