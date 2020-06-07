Stone Cold Steve Austin Goes Viral for Confederate Flag Parody Post
Stone Cold Steve Austin is a beloved figure for fans of WWE back in the 1990s, and he started trending on Twitter Sunday for a wild parody post. In a Facebook exchange, a commenter wrote that she supported the Confederate flag out a sense of ‘Southern Pride’ and tried to appeal to the Superstar’s heritage in an effort to get him to side with her. Well, the Texas Rattlesnake parody account responded with a well-thought-out, frantic comment about how that flag is a symbol of hatred and oppression to many Americans. Many people were caught off guard as DCisChillin on Twitter screen-capped the exchange. From there it was only a matter of time before the entire thread started trending nationwide on the platform. Many people reacted in shock and surprise at the development.
Steve Austin thoughts on the confederate flag: pic.twitter.com/asz3UvLS4F— Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) June 6, 2020
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, protests have popped up all across the world in support of ending police brutality. Fans on the social media platform were very vocal in their support for the message despite it not originating from Austin himself. In the response chains, there were a lot of GIFs from that segment where Austin 3:16 Stone Cold Stunner’d Donald Trump. There was also another link in the chain of the WWE legend’s comments about gay marriage from back in 2014. He’s been very vocal about the need for people to be able to get married to the individual of their choosing no matter their orientation. People were just as shocked at that audio as by the Facebook post in question. There was also a post where Austin destroyed an Instagram commenter making light of his coronavirus mask. Sunday afternoon was a big one for Stone Cold fans.
Did you see this post on social media? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Everything changed
If this is real my years of childhood hatred for him may have melted away lol— RunitupRy😈 (@RobinBankz_) June 6, 2020
Interview in question
If ya like that, wait til you hear this audio on the Texas Rattlesnake’s views on Gay Marraige: pic.twitter.com/a1MbTsUrts— Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) June 6, 2020
People were loving this one too
THE GUY @steveaustinBSR has a greatest hits y’all! This time THE RATTLESNAKE goes off on someone trying him about wearing a mask during a pandemic lol pic.twitter.com/oeMTU7Qgf8— Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) June 6, 2020
Respect
Back in 2014 he came out aggressively in favor of gay marriage. He's legit.— Hester Mofet (@therestofher) June 6, 2020
Hard not to
Definitely read than in his voice and cadence pic.twitter.com/mCYRjuIOSM— P (@dif_paul) June 6, 2020
Bottom line
June 6, 2020
Massive plot twist
Bet that blew her wig into the next county.— Feminazgûl (@jkyles10) June 6, 2020
WHAT
Why did I read this in his voice like he was cutting a promo. pic.twitter.com/4aYIYOqUlc— Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) June 6, 2020
Best stunner ever
My favorite wrestler just became even favoriter
He hit that hater like pic.twitter.com/7sYLTjBJEQ— Mike, aka ElectricDCx (@PSN_ElectricDC) June 6, 2020
Mad props
Whole new respect for Stunning Steve.— Machado Guy #3 (@k5james) June 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.