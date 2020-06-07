Stone Cold Steve Austin Goes Viral for Confederate Flag Parody Post

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a beloved figure for fans of WWE back in the 1990s, and he started trending on Twitter Sunday for a wild parody post. In a Facebook exchange, a commenter wrote that she supported the Confederate flag out a sense of ‘Southern Pride’ and tried to appeal to the Superstar’s heritage in an effort to get him to side with her. Well, the Texas Rattlesnake parody account responded with a well-thought-out, frantic comment about how that flag is a symbol of hatred and oppression to many Americans. Many people were caught off guard as DCisChillin on Twitter screen-capped the exchange. From there it was only a matter of time before the entire thread started trending nationwide on the platform. Many people reacted in shock and surprise at the development.

Steve Austin thoughts on the confederate flag: pic.twitter.com/asz3UvLS4F — Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) June 6, 2020

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, protests have popped up all across the world in support of ending police brutality. Fans on the social media platform were very vocal in their support for the message despite it not originating from Austin himself. In the response chains, there were a lot of GIFs from that segment where Austin 3:16 Stone Cold Stunner’d Donald Trump. There was also another link in the chain of the WWE legend’s comments about gay marriage from back in 2014. He’s been very vocal about the need for people to be able to get married to the individual of their choosing no matter their orientation. People were just as shocked at that audio as by the Facebook post in question. There was also a post where Austin destroyed an Instagram commenter making light of his coronavirus mask. Sunday afternoon was a big one for Stone Cold fans.

