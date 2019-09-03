‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to Moderate Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman Contract Signing on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin had already been announced to appear on the Sept. 9 episode of Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden, but while watching Raw this week Austin finally decided on what he’ll be doing at the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Monday night to announce he wanted to moderate the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship.

I got an idea. Next week on #Raw, let’s complete this Championship Contract Signing, only this time it’ll be moderated by good ol’ #StoneCold @steveaustinBSR. And that’s the bottom line cause I said so. #WWEMSG — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019

The reigning Raw tag team champions tried to sign the contract earlier in the night, but it was ripped up by an interrupting AJ Styles. Styles had issues with the fact that Strowman was getting a title shot simply for looking at Rollins’ title, and after a tag match he, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler all jumped Rollins and Strowman.

Next week’s episode of Raw will mark the first time the Red Brand has returned to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” since 2009. The show will also feature a triple threat match between Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe and Ricochet where the winner will advance to the final round of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

Austin recently appeared on Raw via Skype and gave Rollins a glowing review for his dramatic victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

“Here’s the thing, he asked himself, ‘Is it worth this, week after week, getting my ass handed to me?’ And he answered the question. He said ‘This is all that I am, this is all that I’ve got. This is all I am, this is all I got.’ That’s exactly what I believed my whole damn career,” Austin said. ‘So I’ve always wondered exactly what Seth Rollins really is, who Seth Rollins is when he says ‘Seth Freakin Rollins.’ Now I know who and what he is.

“The man is committed to being the best in the world,” he added. “And when you believe like that, you can do anything. That’s what impressed me.”