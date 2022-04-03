‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin says he’s lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38’s Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full “match” in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. “I came here looking for anything,” Austin said. “This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches.”

Austin also had high praise for WWE fans at Wrestlemania 38 and for the wrestlers who participated on Wrestlemania’s first night. “You just love the crowd,” Austin said. “The guys and gals before me had so many great matches. It’s really hard to follow that, but you live and die by that crowd. This crowd is so faithful, so loyal, so rambunctious, they’re behind everything you do. I give a shout out to the WWE superstars that worked before me and will work tomorrow night, but I give the biggest shout out to the crowd because I never expected to headline a WrestleMania at this day and time. It’s all about the WWE Universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wrestlemania 38 will continue tonight with another packed card of matches that includes a Title Unification Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The full match card for tonight can be found below:

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)