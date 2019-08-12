Watch Bray Wyatt’s Full WWE SummerSlam Entrance as ‘The Fiend’

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant in-ring return on Sunday night at SummerSlam, debuting a brand new persona to the fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto — “The Fiend.”

Wearing the demonic clown mask that he’s shown off in numerous “Firefly Funhouse” segments over the past few months, Wyatt appeared holding a lantern made to look like the severed head of his old self. The music in the background was the same song from his Wyatt Family days, but it was a noticeably much darker remix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the Bray Wyatt entrance from #SummerSlam. I will bet that there’s not one person who didn’t think that was awesome. Hopefully, WWE doesn’t give up on him this time. He is a main eventer. pic.twitter.com/VNhCs1oKpt — Angel – WrestlingNews.co Owner (@AngelAramboles) August 12, 2019

The words “Let Him In” popped up on the screen while the lights were out, and the lantern was the first thing fans could see before Wyatt began walking to the ring.

Wyatt was booked to face Finn Balor, a man he had struggled with beating numerous times throughout his career. The bout clocked in at just 3 minutes, 25 seconds, as Balor only got a little bit of offense in before Wyatt planted him with the Mandible Claw and knocked him out.

Well Finn got a lot more offense in than I expected but The Fiend wins with a Mandible Claw Finn didn’t get destroyed though which surprised me since he’s going for his time off, maybe tomorrow on Raw will see him put ‘out of commission’ #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4dZ4mntwAN — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) August 12, 2019

Instead of walking to the back after the match, the lights began to flicker as a looping Wyatt laugh track began to play. Once the lights came back on Wyatt was gone, leaving a dazed Balor in the ring. The fans chanted “That was awesome!” to close out the segment.