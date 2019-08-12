WWE SummerSlam: Kofi Kingston Unloads on Randy Orton With a Kendo Stick After Title Match Gets Thrown Out

Kofi Kingston stood tall at the end of his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton on Sunday at SummerSlam. But for many fans at the Scotiabank Arena and watching along at home, it wasn’t the result they were hoping for.

Late in the bout Orton caught Kingston with a mid-air RKO and seemingly had the match in the bag. But Orton proved to be too lackadaisical with his pinfall attempt, allowing Kingston to roll out of the ring. Orton went to try and get Kingston, but wound up getting distracted by Kingston’s wife and young children at ringside. Just as he approached the two the referee called for the bell (due to a countout), causing the arena to erupt in boos for the non-finish.

Kingston responded to Orton approaching his family by viciously attacking him. He attacked him repeatedly with a kendo stick and hit a Trouble in Paradise to close out the segment

The history between Orton and Kingston goes all the way back to 2009 when a young Kingston feuded with Orton in what, at the time, was his chance to get out of the midcard. However, as has been heavily hinted at in promos, Orton used his backstage influence to halt Kingston’s momentum after Kingston messed a finish to a match between the two.

Kingston finally made his way back up the card in February when he was added into an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. His performance in that bout, as well a gauntlet match days prior, led to fans getting behind him and pushing him to a title shot at WrestleMania 35. He beat Daniel Bryan at that show in April to win his first world championship.

Since that win Kingston has successfully defended the title against the likes of Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Smaoa Joe.